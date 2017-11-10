YMCA hosts dinner for veterans - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

YMCA hosts dinner for veterans

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Close to 100 veterans showed up at Salem Church Friday night for a special 'thank you.'

The YMCA After School Program cooked and served a  free spaghetti dinner to any Tri-State veteran and their family. 

Each vet also received a handmade thank you card and at the end of the night one veteran received a free Honor Flight.

