Quincy Notre Dame holds largest fundraiser

Hundreds of people came out to the Ambiance in Quincy to help a local school raise money on Friday night for the QND Extravaganza.

The event raises funds to buy various things that tuition doesn't cover. Families, alumni and community supporters participated in live and silent auctions.

The items were donated by area businesses and residents.

"The generous donations from people of the past donating to the school where we are able to lower that tuition," Stegeman said. "Then events like this help offset those extra items."

Last year, the event more than $60,000 which was used to buy two activity buses for QND.