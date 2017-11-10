Quincy Notre Dame holds largest fundraiser - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy Notre Dame holds largest fundraiser

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Residents check in at the QND Extravaganza. Residents check in at the QND Extravaganza.
Attendee puts a bid in for a silent auction item. Attendee puts a bid in for a silent auction item.
Organizers sell raffle tickets to attendees. Organizers sell raffle tickets to attendees.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Hundreds of people came out to the Ambiance in Quincy to help a local school raise money on Friday night for the QND Extravaganza.

The event raises funds to buy various things that tuition doesn't cover. Families, alumni and community supporters participated in live and silent auctions. 

The items were donated by area businesses and residents.

"The generous donations from people of the past donating to the school where we are able to lower that tuition," Stegeman said. "Then events like this help offset those extra items."

Last year, the event more than $60,000 which was used to buy two activity buses for QND.

