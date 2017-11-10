Painted rocks pop up around Quincy

Painted rocks are popping up all over Quincy and Friday, some students joined in on the fun.

6th and 1st graders at St. Dominic School painted kindness rocks, it was part of the 'Quincy Rocks' program put on by Shottenkirk Chevrolet and WGEM.

Once they're painted, the rocks are put in random places all over town for strangers to find.

The public is welcome to stop at Shottenkirk Chevrolet to pick up and paint kindness rocks there anytime.