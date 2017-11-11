911 service fully operational in Clark County - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

911 service fully operational in Clark County

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
911 service was fully restored Saturday morning. 911 service was fully restored Saturday morning.
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

The Clark County Sheriff's Office stated on Saturday morning that 911 lines were once again fully operational.

A severed line disrupted service from cell phones Thursday afternoon.

Land lines had been able to get through, but cell phones received a busy signal.

