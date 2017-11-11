SUV drives into Hannibal car dealership

Towing crews helped move car from the building. (Photo Courtesy of Darren Johnson)

Police responding to the crash. (Photo Courtesy of Darren Johnson)

Hannibal police responded to a crash at Tom Boland Ford in Hannibal Saturday afternoon.

Officers said when they arrived on scene they saw a black 2016 Ford Expedition crashed into the plate glass windows on the front of the business.

Employees at the dealership said a driver accidentally hit the accelerator on the SUV instead of the break.

Police said the driver was Kathy Bridgeman from Ewing, Missouri.

Employees at the dealership said no one was injured but police said the debris from the crash caused minor injuries to a 68-year-old Hannibal man.

The injured man was treated by Marion County Ambulance personnel and was transported from the scene by ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.

The dealership is still open during normal hours.