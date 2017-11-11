Veterans get free care from local dentist - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Veterans get free care from local dentist

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Veterans got a helping hand with their dental care Saturday morning.

The Illinois State Dentist Society hosted a salute to veterans.

Dr. Brenden Moon's office in Quincy hosted the event, and they provided free dental exams and teeth cleaning.

Dr. Moon said being able to help out those who have served our country is a great thing.

"They've dedicated time and sometimes put themselves at risk of possibly dedicating their life to serving our country, so let's give them some free dental treatment, and help them out whenever we can." Dr. Moon said.

This was the first year of the event, and Moon said he hopes it becomes an annual tradition. 

