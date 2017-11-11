Emotional Veterans Day ceremony

U.S. Army and other armed forces were displayed in the crowd.

Local organizations showed their support for those who served our country.

There was a big event that took place at the Illinois Veterans home Saturday morning.

The Illinois Veterans Home had its Veteran's Day ceremony and Marine Corps Veteran Jesus Delgado says this day brings out a lot of feelings.

"It's emotional to know that people are still here that support us, and everything else that we've been through," Delgado said.

Major Travis Moore of the United States Army served as the keynote speaker today, and he spoke about what veterans day means to him. He said supporting veterans is important.

"Generally the history of the US has been pretty significant and consistent in supporting the troops, that defend the freedoms of all of us, Moore said. There's been certain times in history when that hasn't been the case.

Delgado said when the surrounding community shows it support, veterans truly appreciate it.

"I'm so proud of being part of the Quincy area," Delgado said. "They support their veterans. It's just heart warming watching everybody come out and give us support."

Support that Illinois Veterans Home director of marketing Rick Gengenbacher said is quite evident.

"In our community, we're very blessed to have a great number of things, not only the veterans home here, but so many organizations that give so much to our veterans every day of the year, not just on the special days of veterans day, and memorial day," Gengenbacher said.