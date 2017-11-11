Emotional Veterans Day ceremony - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Emotional Veterans Day ceremony

Posted:
Salute for the veterans who served. Salute for the veterans who served.
Moore giving a presentation. Moore giving a presentation.
U.S. Army and other armed forces were displayed in the crowd. U.S. Army and other armed forces were displayed in the crowd.
Big attendance for a ceremony that honors many local veterans. Big attendance for a ceremony that honors many local veterans.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Local organizations showed their support for those who served our country. 

There was a big event that took place at the Illinois Veterans home Saturday morning. 

The Illinois Veterans Home had its Veteran's Day ceremony and Marine Corps Veteran Jesus Delgado says this day brings out a lot of feelings.

"It's emotional to know that people are still here that support us, and everything else that we've been through," Delgado said.

Major Travis Moore of the United States Army served as the keynote speaker today, and he spoke about what veterans day means to him. He said supporting veterans is important.

"Generally the history of the US has been pretty significant and consistent in supporting the troops, that defend the freedoms of all of us, Moore said. There's been certain times in history when that hasn't been the case. 

Delgado said when the surrounding community shows it support, veterans truly appreciate it.

"I'm so proud of being part of the Quincy area," Delgado said. "They support their veterans. It's just heart warming watching everybody come out and give us support."

Support that Illinois Veterans Home director of marketing Rick Gengenbacher said is quite evident.

"In our community, we're very blessed to have a great number of things, not only the veterans home here, but so many organizations that give so much to our veterans every day of the year, not just on the special days of veterans day, and memorial day," Gengenbacher said. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.