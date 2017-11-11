Saturday's Area Scores-November 11

**High School Volleyball**
(IHSA Class 1A State Championship)
WSS: 0
Payson-Seymour: 2
(25-12, 27-25)
Josie Stanford: 13 Kills
Cassie Eidson: 26 ast
Indians (41-1) *1st state title in program history
(IHSA Class 2A State Championship)
QND: 1
St. Thomas More: 2
(18-25, 25-19, 25-21)
Sydney Hummert: 12 Kills
Maddie Peters: 16 ast
Raiders: (33-9)
**High School Football**
(IHSA)
*Class 2A Quarterfinals
Maroa-Forsyth: 20
West Hancock: 16
Chase Hartweg: TD
Riley Langford: TD
Titans: (11-1) *Season ends
(MSHSAA)
*Class 1 Quarterfinals
1) Monroe City: 44
Westran: 7
Cole Pennewell: 9 carries, 151 yards, TD
Gage Bottoms: 2 TD
Panthers: (13-0)
East Buchanan: 48
Princeton: 30
Semifinals: E. Buchanan at Monroe City 11/18 1:00pm
*Class 2 Quarterfinals
North Callaway: 7
Clark County: 33
Caleb Lapsley: 3 TD
Indians: (9-4) *8th straight win
Lafayette: 41
Lathrop: 27
Semifinals: Lafayette at Clark Co. 11/18 2:00pm
**College Football**
11) Western Illinois: 45
Indidana Sate: 0
Sean McGuire: 17-25, 253yds, 4 TD
Leathernecks: (7-3, 4-3, MVFC)
Quincy: 16
Missouri S&T: 63
Hawks: (3-8, 1-6 GLVC)
Culver-Stockton: 67
Graceland: 30
Wildcats snap 16 game losing streak
C-SC: (1-10)
**Women's College Soccer**
(NCAA DII Tournament, 2nd Round)
Bellarmine: 1
Quincy: 2
Natalie Quisenberry: Goal (17')
Cassidy Foley: Goal (80')
Hawks: (17-3-1)
QU advances to Sweet 16 to play Grand Valley State
**Men's College Basketball**
St. Mary's (Minn.): 68
Western Illinois: 109
Quincy: 57
Grand Valley State: 59
Marcus Hinton: 18pts
Hawks: (0-2)
6) Indian Hills: 73
John Wood: 50
Mason Schlotzhauer: 19pts
Blazers: (2-2)
**Women's College Basketball**
Trevecca Nazarene: 69
Quincy: 61
Hawks: (0-2)