Local businesses will not show NFL games to honor veterans

Sign outside Stubby's Tavern in Quincy. Sign outside Stubby's Tavern in Quincy.
Bar located on North 3rd Street in Quincy. Bar located on North 3rd Street in Quincy.
Sign outside Copperhead Taverns in New Canton Illinois. (Photo by Dale Garriga) Sign outside Copperhead Taverns in New Canton Illinois. (Photo by Dale Garriga)
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Businesses across the country are taking a stand on the National Anthem Protest in the National Football League.

Owners of Stubby's Tavern in Quincy said his bar banned all football games on Sunday to honor Veterans.

Owner John Shaw said he doesn't like that players are disrespecting the flag and Veterans.

In honor of Veteran's Day, he decided to not show any football games out of respect to those who served our country.

"I think the flag is very good," Shaw said. "A lot of soldiers go to school or to the Army and come back with the flag over their casket. I think that's very bad for the family. I just did it to get it up there and try and help out the Veterans a little bit."

Other businesses have also participated. No NFL signs can be seen outside Copperhead Taverns in New Canton, Illinois. 

