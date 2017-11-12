Hunters donating meat to those in need

Putting food on the table can be a struggle for many families in the Tri-States, but local hunters are helping to fill food pantries with fresh meat for the winter.

Northeast Missouri hunters, like Steven Job are filling butcher shops with deer, but most of the meat is going to local food pantries.

"It's an opportunity to actually give and feed families in our are for a good cause," Job said. "A lot of hunters don't like the buck meat. It's real sour sometimes with the rut going on right now, they don't like the gamey taste. If you donate, it's a big benefit to a lot of people."

Butchers said between 3,000-4,000 pounds of deer meat is given to local food pantries every year. Shawna Jones is a single mother of three and is one of the 1,200 people that come through the Palmyra Food Pantry every month.

"There's meals that didn't have meat on the table," Jones said. "Back just a year or two ago when it didn't happen, you didn't have the meat to put with every meal."

Without programs like share the harvest, Sharon Wommack at the Palmyra Food Pantry said it would be even harder to provide meat to families in need.

"Anytime you got from share the harvest or any of the programs, it was a special blessing to have some meat, because meat is one thing you just don't have a lot of," Wommack said.

Hunters can bring their deer into participating butcher shops like Country Butcher Shop in Palmyra. Owner Edward Dent said it only costs $35.

"The rest of it is paid for by the Conservation Department, funding comes from other sources to them," Dent added.

For Jones, a balanced meal makes all the difference for her kids.

"Square meals helps in their learning," Jones said. "It really impacts every part of your life."

Hunters are welcome to donate to the share the harvest program throughout the season. To learn more, click here.