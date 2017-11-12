Hunters donating meat to those in need

Phone service in Clark County, Missouri has been disrupted since Thursday afternoon after a farmer cut a fiberoptic line, according to Melissa Campbell, a dispatcher with the Clark County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Phone service in Clark County, Missouri has been disrupted since Thursday afternoon after a farmer cut a fiberoptic line, according to Melissa Campbell, a dispatcher with the Clark County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Painted rocks are popping up all over Quincy.More >>
Painted rocks are popping up all over Quincy.More >>
Hundreds of people came out to the Ambiance in Quincy to help a local school raise money.More >>
Hundreds of people came out to the Ambiance in Quincy to help a local school raise money.More >>
When you think retail, you may think of the mall or Prairie Crossing Shopping Center, but new numbers show a lot of Quincy's sales tax dollars come from somewhere else.More >>
When you think retail, you may think of the mall or Prairie Crossing Shopping Center, but new numbers show a lot of Quincy's sales tax dollars come from somewhere else.More >>
Close to 100 veterans showed up at Salem Church Friday night for a special 'thank you.'More >>
Close to 100 veterans showed up at Salem Church Friday night for a special 'thank you.'More >>
A woman died in a fire Thursday afternoon near Paris, Missouri, according to the coroner.More >>
A woman died in a fire Thursday afternoon near Paris, Missouri, according to the coroner.More >>
A local organization that serves veterans got a big donation from students.More >>
A local organization that serves veterans got a big donation from students.More >>
The Quincy Exchange Club put up 1,000 American flags in Madison Park on Friday to honor veterans.More >>
The Quincy Exchange Club put up 1,000 American flags in Madison Park on Friday to honor veterans.More >>
Chaddock School used a soup competition to help support local veterans on Friday.More >>
Chaddock School used a soup competition to help support local veterans on Friday.More >>