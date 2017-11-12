Mental Masterminds: Payson spikes completes dominant season

As the 2017 volleyball season began, Payson-Seymour only had one goal: to win it all. That was especially their goal after watching the team that eliminated them in 2016, West Prairie, win a state title of their own.



"Shoes were thrown in the locker room (after the loss) I can tell you that," said senior hitter Kamryn Flesner.



"I can't say I'm mad about that loss because I think that pushed us to get first. (West Prairie) got first last year and we said 'If they can do it then this is our year. We got this.'"



And the Indians stayed true to their words by qualifying for the Class 1A state tournament for the first time in 8 years. Ultimately winning both matches to claim the program's first state championship.



"It's been amazing. It's been the time of my life and I wish I could go back and do it again," said senior hitter Josie Stanford."



"It's our senior year and we put so many hours and so many tears (into it). The only thing I can say is it's so rewarding," said Flesner.



Ending its season with 41 wins and only one loss, Payson left no doubt they it was the top team in Class 1A.



Of course, the Indians already knew they were at the beginning of the season. They just had to believe it.



"We really were stronger mentally and we knew we could push through any difficulties that we were faced with," Stanford said.



Riding the mantra that their "mental game" had to be better than anyone elses the Indians fueled themselves to a state championship.



"This is what the mental game looks like," head coach Teresa Loos-Tedrow said after Saturday's state title game.



"And unfortunantely in the world today, and in sports,I think we're missing the mental game. I think it's a huge part of it. We were going to create a program that was going to work, and I think it worked."



In fact, if you look a little closer at Payson's season you'll see just how tough the Indians were mentally as Payson only lost three sets all season long. That shows just how dominant they really were.







