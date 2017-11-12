Fr. Tolton's story told in front of hundreds at Quincy University

Hundreds of people filled Pepsi Arena Sunday afternoon to learn more about the life of Father Augustus Tolton.



Quincy University hosted a play about the life of Tolton as he went from slave to Priest.

He was the first African American priest who went to school at the university.

Tolton is currently going through the process of becoming a saint after dying in the late 1800s.

"It's a day for Quincy to be proud of the heritage of it's welcoming of Father Tolton, but also to be rather remorseful of the other side of the treatment that he received as well," Fr. Daren Zehnle, Pastor of St. Augustine in Ashland, Illinois said. "He was both welcomed with great joy and discriminated against. So it sort of shows both the good and the bad."

Tolton was portrayed by actor Andrae Goodnight.

The play will continue it's tour throughout the U.S. with a performance Monday night in Granite City, Illinois.