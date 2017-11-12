WIU celebrates 2016 title with dominating performance - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

WIU celebrates 2016 title with dominating performance

Posted:

**Women's College Basketball**

Illinois College: 40
Western Illinois: 122
Olivia Kaufman: 24pts
Emily Clemens: 22pts
Leathernecks: (2-0) 

