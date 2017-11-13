Local first responders urge caution on roadways

Fire truck leaving its station to go to an incident.

This week is the second annual national Traffic Incident Response Awareness Week and local first responders want drivers think twice when out on the road.

Tri-Township Assistant Fire Chief Darren Smith said all to often he sees drivers who don't slow down at all or move over when passing emergency vehicles.

However, Smith wants people to be aware that the law says to move over or slow down for anyone on the side of the road.

"We're out there periodically," Smith stated. "The construction workers are out there every single day, the road workers and people like that. Their lives are just as important as ours so give them the common courtesy and slow down."



The laws do vary in each state, but are all similar.

Smith explained that the law in Illinois expanded this year. Drivers must move over for anyone who is stopped on the side of the road.

Smith said firefighters are always aware of traffic when they're on scene.

"We'll put our fire truck in the way. I'd rather you hit my fire truck than hit us. We can replace the fire truck but can't replace us. So, we're always looking."

Smith said this time of year is the most dangerous for them, especially when snow and ice make the roadways slick.

Smith said if you can't move out of the way when you see emergency vehicles coming towards you, drivers should always put hazard lights on and stop so they can quickly move around you.