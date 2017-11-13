29th year of City of Christmas in Keokuk

Train being put up on the side of the park.

Volunteers are putting the final touches on the Keokuk City of Christmas display.



This is the 29th year of the light display in Rand Park.

The drive-thru light show has been a must-see attraction for families since 1989.

Crews were working on putting up some lights as they get ready for the first night on Thanksgiving.

“As we do each and every year we’ve redone and refurbished some of the older displays, made changes to more of the displays by switching to LED lighting, and moved several displays to new locations. So come to Rand Park for the 29th Anniversary of City of Christmas, look for the new displays and see if you can remember when various long-time displays made their first appearance in the park,” said Jean Meyer, City of Christmas committee member. “Some of our displays are now twenty-nine years old and then there’s everything in between on down to many that are brand new for 2017.”

The event is free to the public and there will be more than a dozen new displays along with 100 others that take you through the park.

"We will have, I shouldn't tell you this but this is important to us, we will have a red heart display that is 10 foot tall and 10 foot wide, where people can remember loved ones," volunteer Joe Shuman said. " We will put a fence so people can put a name on the bulbs there."

City of Christmas will be open each night from November 23 through December 26, 2017.

Don’t miss Santa and Mrs. Clause waving as you enter the “North Pole” and Toyland on opening night.

Following the grand opening at 6:00 p.m. on November 23, normal hours are 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., Sunday through Thursday; 5:00 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday; and 5:00 p.m to 1:00 a.m Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Please note that the display may close early some evenings if safety on the park roads cannot be maintained due to weather conditions.