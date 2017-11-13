Fort Madison home damaged by fire

A Fort Madison home was damaged by fire early Monday morning, fire officials said.

Fire Chief Joey Herren said crews were called to 2020 Avenue E at 1:36 a.m. He said when crews arrived, fire was coming through the bedroom windows and smoke was coming from the home.

A neighbor on Avenue F said the lady that lived in the home ran to her place for cover and told her it all started right here by the air conditioning unit.

She said she was in bed, heard a pop, and the room went up in flames.

Herren said the two residents and some guests were in the home at the time of the fire, but were outside when crews arrived.

According to Herren, one of the guests had minor injuries.

Herren said a bedroom and the kitchen had heavy fire damage, while the rest of the home had smoke damage. He said the fire started in the bedroom, but it was unclear Monday afternoon what caused it.

Mike Terhune lives next door and said he was shocked when he heard the news.

"It happened so late at night, I was asleep," Terhune said. "I didn't know there was a fire over there. It's just a bad deal that people got displaced out of their home over something so quick and tragic like that."

With the temperatures dropping, neighbors said its tough to see people lose part of their home.

"Wiring these houses, a lot of them especially in the winter, put these electrical heaters in and they can't handle the voltage," Dale Navntoft said.

Fire officials don't know what started the fire but neighbors said this a wake up call to make sure their home is safe.

"Makes you want to check and makes you want to make sure you have the good wiring," Terhune said. " It makes me want to check my place right now."

Herren said the fire was not suspicious.

Crews were on scene for about two hours.