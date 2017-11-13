Protect your electronic devices from cold weather

Cell Tech said your cell phones and other electronic devices need to be kept out of the cold.

Caleb Click, The manager at Cell Tech in Quincy, said keep your electronic devices in temperatures above freezing. He said the cold can hurt your battery and switching from warmer to colder temperatures can also create moisture. So when you're outside, Cell Tech said keep your phone in a pocket close to your body heat.

"It's avoiding that rapid change temperature," said Click. "Some of your cases that you keep on your phone and require that they wear on your hip, you're walking from inside to outside from where it was cold. Stuff like that you might keep in mind just put it in your pocket and slowly introduce it t where ever you are at."

Don't leave your device in your car, but if you have to, Click said wrap it in a blanket.

