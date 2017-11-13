Possible causes of deadly Monroe Co. fire revealed

New information was revealed Monday afternoon related to a deadly fire last week that claimed the life of a Monroe County, Missouri, woman.

Fire crews responded to the fire Thursday at 2:52 p.m. The home was located west of Paris, off Highway 24.

Missouri Department of Fire Safety Communications Director Mike O'Connell said when crews showed up, there was heavy smoke coming from the rear entrance to the modular home.

When crews got inside, O'Connell said they found Ammber Berrey in the bedroom.

O'Connell said the fire inspector ruled that the fire started near the rear entrance, in an area near the washer and dryer. He said the dryer or electrical wiring could not be eliminated as a cause.

"Due to the amount of damage, the exact cause won't be known," O'Connell said.

The cause of Berrey's death has not been released. WGEM reached out to Monroe County Coroner Jim Reinhard on Monday, but he was not immediately available.

