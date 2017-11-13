'Discover Western' designed to increase enrollment at WIU

With enrollment down, Western Illinois University is putting an emphasis on attracting new students to Macomb.

Around 170 high schoolers and potential transfer students came to WIU on Monday for the Discover Western event. School officials said students were able to break off to get a closer look at what areas they wanted to study and meet professors they would have at WIU.

"In the bigger picture, these events yield very highly," Director of Admissions Seth Miner said. "Students that come and visit campus for Discover Western or weekday appointments, they yield. They actually come to the university."

This was the fourth Discover Western event this year, and the next one is scheduled for February.





