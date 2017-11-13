'Discover Western' designed to increase enrollment at WIU

Volunteers are putting the final touches on the Keokuk City of Christmas display.More >>
With enrollment down, Western Illinois University is putting an emphasis on attracting new students to Macomb.More >>
Don't leave your cell phone or digital device in cold temperatures.More >>
Typically we associate allergies being outside when it's warmer, but doctors said there is always a threat to indoor allergies year round.More >>
Employees of the Hardee's location in Macomb say they showed up to work Monday morning, but instead were told the restaurant was shut down.More >>
New information was revealed Monday afternoon related to a deadly fire last week that claimed the life of a Monroe County, Missouri, woman.More >>
School officials statewide are reporting that districts are having a hard time filling teaching positions.More >>
Local first responders urge drivers use more caution when emergency vehicles and personnel are on highways and roads.More >>
Hundreds of people filled Pepsi Arena Sunday afternoon to learn more about the life of Father Augustus Tolton.More >>
