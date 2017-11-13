Doctors warn about winter allergies

Doctors said allergies have similar symptoms as the common cold. They said allergies typically happen every year at the same time and last longer than 10-14 days.

Typically we associate allergies being outside when it's warmer, but doctors said there is always a threat to indoor allergies year round.

Doctors from SIU Medicine said your allergies may even become worse during the winter. Dr. Timothy Ott said one can have allergies to dust, mold, and pet dander and spending longer hours inside during the winter can cause your allergies to flare up. He said that allergies are easily confused with the common cold.

"We can sometimes tell them apart by a couple of things," said Dr. Ott. "One is if they happen every year at the same time, it's probably an allergy. If they persist for longer than 10 to 14 days, then it's probably an allergy.

Dr. Ott also adds your furnace helps filter out the dust and mold, so it's important to change your filters regularly.

