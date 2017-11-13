Hannibal's war memorial getting needed upgrades

The Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department says it will cost about $12,000 to restore the names on the War Memorial.

The Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department is seeking donations of $100 or more.

More than 5,000 names are featured on five bronze plaques located on the memorial.

Plaques on War Memorial need to be redone so names are legible.

A war memorial in Hannibal will soon see some much needed renovations.

The memorial, which dates back to 1962, features five plaques with the names of more than 5,000 Marion County residents who enlisted in World War I and World War II.

Mary Lynne Richards with the Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department says the plaques are now faded and hard to read, which is why they're trying to raise about $12,000 in restoration fees.

"We're going to have a plaque on one side of the War Memorial that will show the names of the donors," said Richards. "If you want to donate $100 or more, you'll get your name on a plaque and you'll be remembered for helping the War Memorial."

All contributions will be tax deductible.

For updates on the renovations, visit the Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department's Facebook Page. If you're interested in donating, call the Parks & Rec department at (573) 221-0154.