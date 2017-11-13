QPS, Federation make progress on agreement - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QPS, Federation make progress on agreement

By Gary Davis, Executive Content Producer
Union members chanted "fair compensation" as district officials walked into the meeting Monday night. Union members chanted "fair compensation" as district officials walked into the meeting Monday night.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Quincy Public School Board and Quincy Federation say they've made progress towards a contract agreement after meeting for more than four hours Monday night.

Quincy Federation Co-President Jen Drew said multiple subjects would be brought to union members Tuesday, but there is no tentative agreement yet.

"Hopefully we will just keep thinking outside the box and trying to find ways to work together to benefit the employees and the children of Quincy." Drew said.

Board President Sayeed Ali also spoke about the negotiations. He said the tone was much more positive than in weeks past.

"That helps with both sides working together." Ali said. "The board absolutely doesn't want to work against our team members. We want to work with them and we've accomplished a lot of great things here in the past few years. We want to keep that going."

Union officials met with the QPS board Monday night to work on a new contract in hopes of averting a strike. As it stands, the strike will start November 20.

Superintendent Roy Webb said if that happens, the district would essentially shut down until the strike ends.

Drew added the union will vote on issues Tuesday evening.

