Remarkable Run: QND volleyball caps season with second place finish

NORMAL, IL. (WGEM) -- When they found their groove they were as good as anyone in the state.



But it took the Quincy Notre Dame volleyball team a while to get in rhythm.



Once the postseason arrived the Lady Raiders put on a show winning six matches, and dropping only one set, to reach the Class 2A state championship.



"We play an intense schedule and for us to get (to the state tournament) was pretty good," Lady Raiders head coach Rich Meyer said.



"We only lost to one (Class) 2A school this year and that was in the state championship. I would probably take that every year if it comes along."



A late season adjustment by Meyer meant four sophomores were in the starting lineup and the move required others to accept secondary roles.



The tweak worked and QND returned home Saturday with the 10th state tournament trophy in program history.



"It's awesome. For the people who thought we couldn't, it's look where we are now and look what we have," middle hitter Molly Penn indicated.



"It's awesome, especially for the younger girls. It's a great experience for them."



According to libero Hannah Peters, "It's fun to have a variety of different types of people on the team, younger (and) older, and it's good that they look up to us and we can be leaders for them, and they make them better in the future."



This year's group will be best known for putting the Lady Raiders back on the map and they have set the standard for the program's promising future.



"My goal at Notre Dame has been to build a program. Not necessarily to have a good team every year and then the next five years we have nothing," Meyer said.



?"I want to have a good team every year. We need to get to the point where we think we can go to the state tournament every year."