Bowling Green's McPike pledges State College of Florida

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. (WGEM) -

One of the Show-Me State's top baseball prospects made his college commitment official, as well, on Monday.  

Bowling Green shortstop  Kobe McPike will be trading the Show-Me State for the Sunshine State by signing with the State College of Florida baseball program. 

McPike says by choosing a competitive junior college in Florida he hopes to gain attention from some premier programs. 

"They're pretty good and can beat most (Division I schools) down in Florida," said McPike.  "That's why I really loved it down there and that's why I wanted to go to school down there."

"I checked them out before and when they finally talked to me I (knew) this is the school I wanted to go to. It's very exciting. I've been waiting for this moment my whole life." 

On top of the scenery change, McPike will change positions in Florida. He says he'll be moving from shortstop to center field full time. 

 

