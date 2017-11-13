Hannibal's Brown signs to pitch at HLGU

Baseball season may be months away but pitching is still on the mind of the Hannibal Pirates' ace Colton Brown.



Monday, Brown signed to continue his baseball career at the collegiate level and he won't have to go too far to do so.



"Ever since you step on a field as a little kid you just want to play college ball and now I get that opportunity and I'm going to take it," said Brown.



"Once I put that ink to the paper it felt like a dream come true."



In fact, Brown will just be crossing the street as Brown found the right fit for him with the Hannibal-LaGrange baseball program.



"It's amazing to stay home," he said.



"The coaches are great. I got to know the staff really well all the way to every coach in the athletic department. It's just great. It's just overwhelming."



