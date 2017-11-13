Quincy City Council addresses QPS strike petition

Quincy Aldermen approved a petition paving the way for Quincy Federation members to picket on city right-of-way as the strike date draws near.

Mayor Kyle Moore says those wanting to use city right-of-ways must have it approved by council before they can picket on those spots. The council will allow the union to put up warming tents and portable propane heaters during the picketing, as long as it doesn't block sidewalks or entrances to buildings.

Moore says while the city doesn't have a response to the strike, it will have an impact on more than just the students.

"It's more going to be a hit on the social service agencies, the working families, the working parents with what to do with their children," Moore said. "I know there's the Salvation Army, United way and a good vast number of agencies looking to tackle that problem."

Council approved the same request last year during the proposed strike.