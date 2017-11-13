Council approves Quincy sewer line project

Improvements are on the way for some of Quincy's sewer lines and city leaders say they'll save taxpayer dollars in the process.

City council approved a sewer lining project, where crews will fill the lines with a fiber glass-like substance, increasing the life of the pipe by about 50 years. Utilities director Jeffrey Conte says the total cost of the project is just over $112,000 but that's much less than if they replaced pipes.

"The cost per foot is probably about one-third of what it would be if you had to dig it up and replace it," Conte said. "In addition, there's a huge savings in terms of inconvenience, digging up the streets and trying to patch them and put them back together."

The project will take place at 10 different areas around town. Residents will be notified in those areas when work is set to begin.

