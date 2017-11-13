Council approves Quincy sewer line project - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Council approves Quincy sewer line project

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Quincy City Council prepares for their meeting.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Improvements are on the way for some of Quincy's sewer lines and city leaders say they'll save taxpayer dollars in the process.

City council approved a sewer lining project, where crews will fill the lines with a fiber glass-like substance, increasing the life of the pipe by about 50 years. Utilities director Jeffrey Conte says the total cost of the project is just over $112,000 but that's much less than if they replaced pipes.

"The cost per foot is probably about one-third of what it would be if you had to dig it up and replace it," Conte said. "In addition, there's a huge savings in terms of inconvenience, digging up the streets and trying to patch them and put them back together."

The project will take place at 10 different areas around town. Residents will be notified in those areas when work is set to begin. 

Also at city council:

  • Aldermen approved spending just under $200,000 on concrete patching and crack sealing work. The biggest road impacted will be north 36th street just north of Maine.
  • Council also approved replacing a hazardous staircase at the water treatment plant for $7,000.
  • And buying security cameras for the Quincy Regional Airport for just under $7,000.
