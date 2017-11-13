Amtrak unveils its new locomotive - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Amtrak unveils its new locomotive

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Amtrak's Charger locomotive parked on railroad tracks. Amtrak's Charger locomotive parked on railroad tracks.
Controls of the Amtrak Charger locomotive. Controls of the Amtrak Charger locomotive.
Viewer climbs out of the Charger conductor cabin. Viewer climbs out of the Charger conductor cabin.
Front of the Charger locomotive. Front of the Charger locomotive.
WEST QUINCY, Mo. (WGEM) -

If you're hopping on the train this holiday season, you may notice a smoother ride.

Amtrak showed off its new Charger Locomotives which have been used since the end of August for some of the Midwest routes. The new trains use less fuel and produce less emission but, these locomotives also have more power which can lead to hauling more travelers.

"They could pull more cars more efficiently than the older locomotives," Scott Speegle, Passenger Rail Communications Manager for the Illinois Department of Transportation said. "We generally look to add cars on at times when there's a greater demand and ridership."

Amtrak will operate the locomotives in the Midwest, where an average 2.6-million passengers use train service each year.

