Group donates to Great River Honor Flight

The American Legion Auxiliary Post 374 in Mt. Sterling, Illinois, presented the Great River Honor Flight a donation of $1,000 as part of their Veterans Day observance this past weekend.

The donation came from the Poppy Fund of the Legion and was presented to Honor Flight board member Annette Hoskins, who also made a presentation on the program to the Post.

To date, there have been 45 missions to Washington D.C. and 1,484 local WWII, Korea and Vietnam veterans have been part of the Honor Flight experience for free. This is thanks to the generosity of groups like the American Legion Auxiliary in Mt. Sterling.

Honor Flights will resume in April 2018. For information on the Great River Honor Flight program, go to WGEM.com/HonorFlight.