QPS union members vote on issues relating to contract

The employee union for Quincy Public Schools held an important vote on Tuesday, that could halt a planned strike.

Union Co-President Jen Drew said both the Quincy Federation and the school board have been making progress in contract talks.

She said on Tuesday night, members would hear about some of the key issues discussed at Monday night's negotiation session, and they would then cast their votes on them.

Drew added that union members had shown great interest going into the meeting.

"Teachers and other staff members want to avoid a strike at any costs." Drew said. "We don't want to interrupt the children. We don't want to interrupt our school year. So they're pretty interested to hear what we have to say tonight."

The union will continue voting through Wednesday, and they will be tallying up those votes that evening. Drew said the plan is to then let the school board know what the outcome is soon as the votes are counted.