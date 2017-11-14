Tuesday's Area Scores - November 14

**High School Basketball, Girls**
Quincy High: 57
Jacksonville: 29
Bre Bordewick: 13 pts
Olivia Edwards: 10 pts
West Hancock: 48
Unity: 66
Katie Conry: 17 pts
Kailee Pfeiferling: 18 pts
Pittsfield: 31
JX Routt: 56
**College Basketball, Women's**
William Woods: 57
Western Illinois: 96
Emily Clemens: 10 pts, 11 assists
Taylor Hanneman: 20 pts
Leathernecks: (3-0)
Culver-Stockton: 71
Hannibal-LaGrange: 58
Payton Curley: 13 pts
Kenna Greenway: 18 pts
Lady Wildcats: (2-2)
Lady Trojans: (0-4)
Marshalltown: 47
Southeastern CC: 56
Nadirah Oakman: 20 pts
Blackhawks: (3-2)
**College Basketball, Men's**
Culver-Stockton: 91
Hannibal-LaGrange: 66
Tarae Potter: 29 pts
Tim Pace: 20 pts
Wildcats: (2-3)
Trojans: (0-3)
