Authorities seek help after truck theft

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said the West Point Police Department was investigating a truck theft on Wednesday.

On the sheriff's office Facebook page, authorities described the vehicle as a White 2004 Ford Ranger with a black ladder rack in the bed.

The release stated the truck was stolen from West Point Lumber Company and has Iowa license plates BXT584.

If you see the truck, authorities asked that you call 911 immediately.

The sheriff's office said phone lines were working and operational after being out of service Tuesday.