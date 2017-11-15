Authorities seek help after truck theft

Illinois State Police reported a man was injured in a semi rollover Wednesday afternoon in Scott County.More >>
The Lee County Sheriff's Office said the West Point Police Department was investigating a truck theft on Wednesday.
Quincy Police said several vehicles on the south side of town were broken into Monday morning, but they all could have been avoided.
A former Lee County boarding school owner accused of abuse was denied a furlough request Monday, according to court records.
The Lewis County Sheriff's Office asked the public for help Tuesday after recent reports of vehicle break-ins.
The Fort Madison Police Department reported Thursday that two people were arrested in connection with an armed robbery back in January.
The judge in a Marion County murder case denied a request to allow cameras in the courtroom during the trial.
A Missouri woman was injured in a Lewis County crash Thursday night, the crash report stated.
A crash prompted the closure of Highway 61 in Clark County for more than three hours Thursday afternoon.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office reported one person was injured Wednesday in a three-vehicle crash in Adams County.
