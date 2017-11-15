Man injured in Scott Co. rollover - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Man injured in Scott Co. rollover

Posted:
SCOTT COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Illinois State Police reported a man was injured in a semi rollover Wednesday afternoon in Scott County.

According to a news release, the crash happened on IL 100, near Bangert Road, at 12:36 p.m.

The crash report stated Keegan Roundcount was driving a semi north when he drove off the right side of the road. It stated he got back onto the road before going off the left side and rolling into a field.

Authorities said Roundcount, 36, was taken to Passavant Hospital in Jacksonville with unspecified injuries.

ISP stated Roundcount was issued a citation for improper lane usage. 

