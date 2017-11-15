Chaddock hosts Thanksgiving lunch - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Chaddock hosts Thanksgiving lunch

Posted:
By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
The dessert table at Chaddock's thanksgiving lunch The dessert table at Chaddock's thanksgiving lunch
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Thanksgiving came early to Chaddock School in Quincy.

Students, staff  and volunteers had a thanksgiving lunch Wednesday at Chaddock. School officials said it's a great way for students to share what they are thankful for and see they support they have through volunteers and family coming to visit.

"Not only with our staff that are employed here at Chaddock, but with many of the volunteers from the community that assist us with our program, but most importantly our kids and the families that we serve," Matt Obert, Vice President of Operations at Chaddock said. "It's a great time for us to come together and share in each others success."

Chaddock officials said the next event they have for students is the winter formal dance in early December.
 

