Ameren goes door-to-door warning of scams

Ameren Illinois said more than 3,000 customers have been scammed in the last four years alone. That's why Ameren workers went door-to-door Wednesday warning local customers.

For small businesses, like Krazy Cakes in downtown Quincy, one successful scam could put them out of business.

"Obviously we're small so one big scam could put a pretty big dent in our profits and hurt us pretty bad," Billy Martin said.

Ameren spokesperson Marcelyn Love said scammers have become more sophisticated and harder for business owners to detect.

"Over the last few years, we've seen about 3,000 customer reported scams that have come into our customer care center, so it really is a problem," Love said.

Love said they often hear about phone scams that happen at the worst time for businesses.

"They'll call during the lunch hour, when you don't have time to really think, you have a lot going on, and say that if you do not pay immediately that your power will be shut off," Love added.

Ameren was busy warning businesses about phone scams, but residents should be aware of a different type of scam.

"Occasionally we do get reports where a customer feels like there is someone who is impersonating an Ameren Illinois Employee," Love said. "The important thing for customers to remember, particularly residential customers, is always ask to see an Ameren I.D."

Love say=id to keep in mind that Ameren does not go door to door to collect payments. Whether it's your home or a local business, scams can happen anywhere at anytime.

"Just to be aware and keep your eyes open for possible things," Martin added. "In the world today, scams come up pretty frequently, so just being aware."

For more information on what to do if you think you've been a victim of a scam click here.



