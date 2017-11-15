Hannibal Regional entrance changed during construction

The main entrance will be the north entrance during construction.

Hannibal Regional Medical Group's main entrance will be relocated Thursday to the north entrance during construction, according to a company spokesperson.

Vice President of Development Wendy Harrington said this will be the new drop-off and pick-up location for Medical Group patients.

"The new entrance will be at the north end of the medical office building," said Harrington. "We have a wonderful shuttle service that will help you. We have new parking to the north of the medical office building. It's the same great service, it's just a new entrance and we want all of our customers to know that before they come to our campus."

Harrington said the entrance change is not for the hospital.

Hannibal Regional announced the $61 million expansion in July. Construction is expected to be completed in 2020.

