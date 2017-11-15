Rural Lee County residents upset about lack of high speed internet

County talking about problems why high speed internet can't come to Lee County.

Hot spot she must use instead of WiFi or cable internet

Finding high-speed internet in rural areas of the Tri-States can be tough and expensive.

Residents in southeast Iowa are looking for help.

For some people, getting the internet is as simple as picking up your phone.

But for people living in the country, access to high-speed internet is hard and sometimes impossible.

The Robbins Family lives off of 256th Avenue in West Point Township and it's difficult to get internet.

"I feel like we are the step children of Lee County because we are in a pie shape there that there is internet service all around us but not getting to us," Rusty Robbins said.

His wife Karen said they have reached out to providers but have gotten nowhere.

"They said there was nothing they can do for us at the time and they would look into it for the future," Karen Robbins said. "We have called in at different times and sent out things, 'High Speed Internet' available but then say, no we are not available.

Mike Flachss lives up the road and said his only option is a cellular hot spot.

"We can't stream stuff, my wife is working on a book for my grand kids birthday and it's like slow motion," Flachs said.

It also gets complicated. Robbins and Flach live only a few minutes from Fort Madison where residents are getting high-speed internet.

They have said neighbors a few blocks down now have high-speed internet but they are still left out.

"I just don't understand, it's getting more prevalent and necessary and why our little section of Lee County is left out, just doesn't seem right," Flachs said. "There ought to be someone out there who can do something."

The county has said that funding is a big issue. A recent USDA grant is coming to Iowa, but $24-million is headed to the western portion of the state and that's why residents in southeast Iowa feel left out.

"We should be as important as the next person," Karen Robbins said. "It'd be nice if they consider all of us and don't leave us hanging."

Numbers from Connect Iowa show that Lee County has the the sixth worst coverage area in the state, only providing broadband service to 81 percent of the people.

Residents said they've shopped around for high-speed internet through a satellite provider, but that would cost anywhere between $80-100 a month.

Below is more information with statistics from Connect Iowa. CLICK HERE for Broadband Now numbers.