Get Covered Illinois helps residents with health insurance

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

With less than a month to register, state officials helped residents with health insurance questions Wednesday morning.

As part of Get Covered Illinois, insurance agents met with residents at Senator Jil Tracy's office in Quincy.

Brian Gorman, director of public education for the website, said he helped provide information about the open enrollment for next year.

The goal of Wednesday's session was to let people know there is help. 

"You can compare plans on marketplace and off marketplace," Gorman said. "Since people's finances have changed, their circumstances have changed, and their plans have changed, it's important that folks take some time, shop around and get the plan that is best for them and their families." 

If you missed Wednesday's meeting, you can schedule an appointment on their website or by calling their office at  1-(800) 843-6154.

Gorman said a licensed agent will help you out with all your needs.

The deadline is December 15th.

