Strike averted in Quincy School District

Quincy Public School employees will not be going on strike next week after union members tentatively approved a new four-year contract.

Quincy Federation Co-President Kate Schumacher said all subgroups accepted the terms of the new contract, after tallying votes made over the last 24 hours.

"I think everyone is very happy that we'll be able to do what we want to do everyday, and that's serve our kids." Schumacher said. "So we're all very excited to do that."

Schumacher said union members were voting on "multiple issues" that were brought up during a four-hour meeting with board officials Monday.

Schumacher said issues with language, insurance, and compensation were worked out during that meeting.

"All three were discussed, and there was a little change in all three areas, and we were pleased with the changes." Schumacher said.

QPS Superintendent Roy Webb said the longer deal helps both sides, a message echoed by Schumacher. Webb added that the four-year deal helps the district plan for the future.

"It gives stability not only to the board, so that they can do some future planning, but also all of our staff too. Everybody can work on their budgets. Everybody can work on their finances." Webb said.

Webb added that the district, and school board are thrilled members voted the way they did.

"They worked really hard to avoid (the strike)." Webb said. "They never stopped working towards that end state. They were always looking for ideas, looking for things to avoid that situation."

The deal came with just four days to go until the scheduled strike date of November 20.