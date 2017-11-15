Palmyra's Wilson gets shot at Culver-Stockton

PALMYRA, MO. (WGEM) -- Palmyra track and field standout Brooke Wilson has decided to stay close to home by taking her shot put talents to Culver-Stockton.



The senior made her commitment official Wednesday afternoon after weighing several options, including continuing her softball career.



But in the end it was track that won out.



"I didn't really know that track was going to be the direction I was going to take, but I'm really glad that I did," Wilson said.



"Having a weight taken off your shoulders is definitely a good thing. I've been on the campus a lot, and I really like the campus and the facilities. I plan on majoring in accounting, and they have a really good program there, and that really kind of catches my eye."



Wilson caught the eyes of many after her junior season which included qualifying for the state meet.