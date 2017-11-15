QND's Krogman follows passion to Truman State

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- Quincy Notre Dame's Alexis Krogman is now signed, sealed, and about to be delivered to Truman State.



Krogman pledged to continue her swimming career in Kirksville on Wednesday.



She says the Bulldogs program is giving her a chance to do what she does best.



"It's just the sport that I love. It's definitely a passion that I have and I think we all have our passions, and mine is in the pool every morning (and) every afternoon," Krogman indicated.



"Truman State was my decision mostly because of their academics and their swim program. It was just well rounded."



Krogman says she's looking forward to swimming at the NCAA Division II level and joining a competitive team.