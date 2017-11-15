Elite Status: QU women's soccer preps for region rumble

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- There's a reason the Quincy University women's soccer program continuously tests itself during the regular season, whether it's inside the Great Lakes Valley Conference or non-conference play.



It's to prepare the Hawks for games like the one just two days away.



Quincy will face five-time national champion Grand Valley State in the NCAA Midwest Region championship in the second meeting between the two high-profile programs this season.



The Lakers were 2-0 winners in late September but Hawks head coach Dave Musso says his team is a lot different this time around.



"We played them during a time where we had our first big injury, Abby Pulliam. We were going through a transition period," Musso said.



"We feel like we're ready right now. We're playing the best we've played all year. We're prepared, we're healthy, and we're excited about the opportunity."



The two are pretty familiar with each other.



Friday's match marks the sixth time in 12 seasons they will play in the NCAA Tournament and the Lakers have won all five previous postseason meetings.



The Hawks hope to flip the script.



"It's going to take a couple things: defensively being organized off the ball (and) team unit defending, and then on the ball being able to keep and play our style," Musso explained.



"They're a good team. They're going to press us and be in our face, but we should be able to control the ball and do what we've been doing all year and be confident with it."



The affair begins at 11 a.m. on the campus of Central Missouri. The winner advances to Sunday's Elite Eight contest.