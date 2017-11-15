Great River Honor Flight gets donation - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Great River Honor Flight gets donation

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A Macomb organization pitches in to help send veterans on future Great River Honor Flights.

Patrick Stout with the Macomb Elks Lodge, as well as Dr. Thomas Koch and Lowell Armstrong presented a $4,300 check to Great River Honor Flight. The money comes from an event held at the lodge on Saturday, October 28th.

Great River Honor Flight takes off again in April.
 

