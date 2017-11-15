Wednesday's Area Scores - November 15

**College Basketball, Men's**
Eastern Illinois: 54
Western Illinois: 56
Dalan Ancrum: 21 pts, 11 rebs
Leathernecks: (2-0)
Upper Iowa: 81
Quincy: 59
Demetrius Houston: 16 pts
Hawks: (0-3)
John Wood: 64
14) Kirkwood: 79
Aziz Fadika: 12 pts
Trail Blazers: (2-3)
**College Basketball, Women's**
John Wood: 36
Kirkwood: 75
Chelsea Wood: 10 pts
**High School Basketball, Girls**
West Hancock: 52
Central-SE: 44
Emma Knipe: 22 pts
Laney Lantz: 21 pts
West Central: 42
Western-Payson: 57
Blair Borrowman: 24 pts
Haley Hickerson: 11 pts
Pleasant Plains: 64
Macomb: 38
Jordyn Hare: 15 pts
