Wednesday's Area Scores - November 15

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Dalan Ancrum had 21 points and 11 boards to lift Western Illinois past Eastern Illinois. Dalan Ancrum had 21 points and 11 boards to lift Western Illinois past Eastern Illinois.

**College Basketball, Men's**

Eastern Illinois: 54
Western Illinois: 56
Dalan Ancrum: 21 pts, 11 rebs
Leathernecks: (2-0)

Upper Iowa: 81
Quincy: 59
Demetrius Houston: 16 pts
Hawks: (0-3)

John Wood: 64
14) Kirkwood: 79
Aziz Fadika: 12 pts
Trail Blazers: (2-3)


**College Basketball, Women's**

John Wood: 36
Kirkwood: 75
Chelsea Wood: 10 pts


**High School Basketball, Girls**

West Hancock: 52
Central-SE: 44
Emma Knipe: 22 pts
Laney Lantz: 21 pts

West Central: 42
Western-Payson: 57
Blair Borrowman: 24 pts
Haley Hickerson: 11 pts

Pleasant Plains: 64
Macomb: 38
Jordyn Hare: 15 pts

