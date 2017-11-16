Hannibal schools get 3 new buses

Hannibal Public Schools will soon get three new school buses.



At the school board meeting Wednesday night, members approved the purchase of one full size passenger bus and two special ed buses for a total of $270,000. Members say this is all part of trying to keep their school buses up to safety standards.



"We have an incredible record with the state as far as inspections. For the last 20 plus years we've had over 90 percent with our inspection rate with the highway patrol," District Business Manager Rich Stilley said.



The new buses bring the total number of buses in the district to 37.