Adams County approves flat budget

If you live in Adams County, you may not have to pay more in property taxes after the Adams County Board approved a nearly flat budget.

Chairman Les Post says while spending is up a little, the county saw it's assessed value go up by 3%.

Post says that increase will cover the costs and the finance committee made sure they're only spending more on wages for the county's union contracts.

"That three percent raise will, if I remember correctly, will be somewhere around $300,000," said Post. "So if you divide that out among the properties that went up in value, it will be very marginal on their tax bill."

The county will officially pass its tax levy next month.

