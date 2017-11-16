All-State accolades for Connell, Langford, and Williams

(WGEM) -- The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association handed out its All-State honors Wednesday for Class 1A through 4A.



Three from our region were honored.



In 4A, QND linebacker Jackson Connell, who had a team-high 94 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and a pair of sacks and interceptions, was named All-State.



In 2A, West Hancock running back Riley Langford earned the state's top accolade after mowing down the competition week after week. Langford played a key role in leading the Titans to 11 wins and a quarterfinal berth.



And in Class 1A, Central's Cole Williams was an All-State selection both at running back and defensive back. Williams accounted for more than 1,500 yards of offense and 17 touchdowns. He also had 66 tackles and four interceptions.



The IHSFCA will release the larger class All-State selections on Thursday evening.