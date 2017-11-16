Old school transformed into shopping marketplace

An example of the type of finds you will see at the Old School Marketplace.

More than 40 vendors rent out space at the Old School Marketplace.

The old elementary school in New London has now been turned into the Old School Marketplace.

You can see it in just about any community in the Tri-States; old buildings sitting vacant, many falling apart. Community members in New London are breathing new life into their old elementary school.

New London's elementary school served kids in the community for more than 60 years but closed back in 2016 after the Ralls County R-II School District built a new consolidated elementary school in Center.

Now the school is back open again, with all 18 rooms filled with small businesses.

"The building itself is a little over 34,000 square feet and every inch has antiques, crafts, collectibles, a lot of unique products in it," said Jackson Bishop, owner of Old School Marketplace.

Bishop says they opened the building on June 3 and are already full with 45 vendors renting out space.

"With having this many vendors together it's a good draw from people in the St. Louis area, from Kansas City or Columbia," said Bishop. "Those are the people that we get on a regular basis that come through."

Nash Simmons was one of the first vendors to rent out a room from Bishop. He sells antiques and unique finds that he and his mom get at auctions.

"We've always collected stuff and had stuff like that but never really sold stuff," said Simmons. "This is our first time really doing that and we're really pleased with how it's going."

Simmons, along with many of the other vendors, not only use the old school building as an outlet to help their bottom line but they also take pride in seeing their old school building repurposed.

"A lot of them just sit and rot and there's not much done with them," said Simmons. "It's nice to see that the building is being used."

"It's such a big place and it has such a big variety of merchandise in it that it keeps them coming back." said Bishop.

The Old School Marketplace will have a Christmas Open House this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday noon to 4 p.m.