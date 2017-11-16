Camp Point board delays vote on K9

An intense meeting in Camp Point, Illinois Wednesday night as residents spoke out for and against the former police chief to keep the K9 he handled.

There was shouting and a lot of discussion. At one point the city attorney called for a recess to calm everyone down. In the end, still no answer on if former Chief Steve Patterson will get to keep his partner, Poseidon.

Residents packed the small conference room, some wanting to see the dog stay with Patterson.

"That's the only thing that can really bond a trainer and his dog," one resident said.

Others feel there's more to the story.

"It might have been around 9 months ago, Steve Patterson sat right in here and said that he hated the dog and wanted nothing to do with it," another resident said to the board.

Patterson spoke to the board, saying he respected them and the mayor. He just wants Poseidon.

"I want to bring my best friend home," Patterson explained. "He's at some place that I don't know where he is. It's not the dog's fault that any of this took place"

However the board decided to delay a decision. City Attorney Barney Bier says the K9 was taken Tuesday because the dog is being evaluated on if it can be trained for a new handler. Mayor Jerry Gunn says the board shouldn't be in this situation.

"Steve should've given us two weeks notice when he was going to resign," Gunn said.

Residents shouted back and forth on what should be done with the dog. Many saying the board should just sell it to Patterson. Board members say social media has perpetuated the problem and some residents agree.

"They're getting death threats from states that have nothing to do with Illinois," a resident shouted.

Despite the heated moments, and unhappy residents, Patterson says he understands the board's decision.

"I think they're making the right decision by holding off from making a decision," Patterson explained. "Unfortunately in the meantime, it's very heartbreaking that Poseidon is not with us."

The board told those in attendance a decision on Poseidon would be made later. When a resident asked when, some of them said "when we decide."