Uncertainty behind Illinois LIHEAP program

Officials at Two Rivers Regional Council are unsure when the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, will be fully funded.

Two Rivers officials said the LIHEAP program start was delayed a month due to the Illinois Budget impasse.

They claim money for the program usually comes in around July, but they still haven't seen it.

Donna Parks is signing up now.

She said without programs like this she doesn't know what she would do.

"This program and others in the state mean a lot to me," she said. "It's almost life and death. It's either medicine or utilities."

As for when the rest of the money for the program will show up, officials said they're at the mercy of the state.

"We would just like for them to get everything processed and get the funds to us so we can start dispersing the money out to the people that really need it," said Two Rivers Regional Council Executive Director Mike McLaughlin.

Right now, McLaughlin said they are working off of last year's money, but he hopes they receive the money by the end of the year.